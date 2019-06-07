Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Portion of M-44 renamed for fallen MSP Trooper

Posted 3:27 PM, June 7, 2019, by

MSP Trooper O'Neill Highway

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A portion of M-44 has been renamed in memory of a fallen Michigan State Police Trooper.

M-44, which is Northland Drive and Wolverine Boulevard, between Rogue River Road and Belding Road is now the Michigan State Trooper Timothy O’Neill Memorial Highway.

O’Neill was on patrol on a motorcycle when he was killed in a crash on September 20, 2017. He had worked out of the MSP Rockford Post since 2014.

Michigan State Senator Peter MacGregor (R-Rockford) sponsored the legislation to make the designation.

Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agencies took part in Friday’s dedication.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.