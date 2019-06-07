× Portion of M-44 renamed for fallen MSP Trooper

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A portion of M-44 has been renamed in memory of a fallen Michigan State Police Trooper.

M-44, which is Northland Drive and Wolverine Boulevard, between Rogue River Road and Belding Road is now the Michigan State Trooper Timothy O’Neill Memorial Highway.

O’Neill was on patrol on a motorcycle when he was killed in a crash on September 20, 2017. He had worked out of the MSP Rockford Post since 2014.

Michigan State Senator Peter MacGregor (R-Rockford) sponsored the legislation to make the designation.

Michigan State Police and other law enforcement agencies took part in Friday’s dedication.