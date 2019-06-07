Reunification Month honors foster care children reuniting with their families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Kent County, there are about 850 children in foster care at any given time. June is National Reunification Month, and local nonprofit West Michigan Partnership for Children is encouraging the community to remember the youth in foster care.

Reunification Day and the entire month-long celebration honors the reunification of children who have spent time in the foster care system with their families. It also celebrates the accomplishments of families who have overcome an array of challenges to reunify safely and successfully.

WMPC will be hosting a Reunification Day event, sponsored by John Ball Zoo, on June 10. The event is by invitation only but will consist of a picnic dinner, face painting for kids, and exhibit booths featuring community resources. The goal of the event is to inspire other parents that it's possible to confront and resolve the issue that led to their separation and to reunify with their children.

Through a contract with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, WMPC supports our community’s five foster care case management agencies

Bethany Christian Services

Catholic Charities West Michigan

D.A. Blodgett - St. John’s

Samaritas

Wellspring Lutheran Services

In collaboration with our partners, WMPC has provided foster care to more than 1,300 children in the Kent County foster care system.

Anyone who wants to help foster kids in West Michigan can donate directly to any of the above partners. They're always accepting volunteers, mentors, and donations.

To learn more about WMPC, visit wmpc.care or call (616)-419-2505.