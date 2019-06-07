Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Southwestern Michigan loses peach harvest after polar vortex

Posted 11:12 AM, June 7, 2019

Getty images

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — Experts say the polar vortex that enveloped much of the Midwest early this year nearly wiped out the peach crop in southwestern Michigan.

Some of the region’s apricot, plum and apple crops may also be affected after the blast of polar air plummeted temperatures to minus 20 degrees in late January.

Michigan State University’s tree fruit specialist, Bill Shane, tells the South Bend Tribune that Michigan’s southwestern counties will see millions of dollars in losses from damage to fruit crops.

He says the polar vortex may have shortened the life span of trees that were severely damaged.

Bill Teichman runs Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm in Eau Claire. He says his peach trees won’t produce fruit this year.

He says some have deep cracks in their trunks, while others are bleeding sap.

