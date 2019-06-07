Spectrum Health robotic surgery improves recovery time for patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

June is Hernia Awareness Month, and sometimes hernias require surgery to repair. Abdominal surgery recovery can be difficult, taking weeks for patients to get back on their feet, but at Spectrum Health they're working to return people back to their normal lives faster.

More and more hernia surgeries are done robotically and Spectrum Health has added 13 robots to their fleet since 2017.

Robotic surgery is less invasive, allows for faster recovery time, and has improved range of motion compared to open surgery.

Robotic surgery helps with:

Hernia repair

Lung cancer resection

Prostate Cancer

Hysterectomy

Colon Resection

Spectrum Health has robots at the following locations:

Big Rapids Hospital

Butterworth Hospital

Blodgett Hospital

Lake Drive outpatient center

United Hospital

Pennock Hospital

Lakeland

Coming this summer: Gerber and Ludington Hospital

For more information, go to spectrumhealth.org.