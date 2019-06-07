Stars top Stripes in 4th Addix All-Star Football Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Stripes scored first, but the Stars scored the next 51 points on their way to a 51-15 win in the 4th annual Addix All-Star Football Game Friday night at Hope College's Ray and Sue Smith Stadium.

Montague's Bryce Stark rushed for 92 yards on 5 carries including a 72-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter.

North Muskegon's T.J. McKenzie, who will play at Hope in the fall, caught 4 passes for 106 yards and touchdown.

Spring Lake quarterback Caleb Montgomery threw for 108 yards and 2 scores and ran for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The Stripes score was setup by a 64-yard double pass from Kalamazoo Central's Faylin Goodwin to Marshall's Aidan Belew.