TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Downed power lines created a scary scene for one Ottawa County farmer Friday morning.

Ottawa County dispatch tells FOX 17 that they were called at about 8:30 a.m. for lines being down on a tractor near 14th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Tallmadge Township.

No one was injured and the fire was put out quickly.

But more than 6,300 Consumers Energy customers were without power in Talmadge and Blendon townships and portions of Allendale.