U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo May 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump announced that the U.S. will lift its tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US reaches deal with Mexico on tariffs, immigration
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced the tariffs scheduled import tariffs against Mexico have been “indefinitely suspended” after the two countries reached an agreement.
I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to….
….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!