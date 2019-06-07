“Where’s your wedding ring?” Listen to Sherri Shepherd’s energetic comedy & more at “Super Star Saturday”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedians make sure you don't take life too seriously, and that's exactly what the talented Sherri Shepherd, Memphis Will, and Torrei Hart are set out to do at their Super Star Saturday Comedy Show on Saturday.

Sherri and Memphis stopped by the show to talk about what audience members can expect, plus they may now have some new material involving our very own Todd Chance.

Super Star Saturday will take place on June 8 at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8.

Purchase tickets at 20monroelive.com.