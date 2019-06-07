Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

“Where’s your wedding ring?” Listen to Sherri Shepherd’s energetic comedy & more at “Super Star Saturday”

Posted 11:21 AM, June 7, 2019, by

Comedians make sure you don't take life too seriously, and that's exactly what the talented Sherri Shepherd, Memphis Will, and Torrei Hart are set out to do at their Super Star Saturday Comedy Show on Saturday.

Sherri and Memphis stopped by the show to talk about what audience members can expect, plus they may now have some new material involving our very own Todd Chance.

Super Star Saturday will take place on June 8 at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8.

Purchase tickets at 20monroelive.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.