Woman airlifted to hospital after Ottawa Co. crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was airlifted to the hospital Friday after a crash in Ottawa County.
It happened around 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Port Sheldon Township, near Holland.
Authorities said a minivan going west on Van Buren Street didn’t stop at a stop sign, causing a crash with a southbound vehicle.
The woman driving to the minivan was flown to the hospital, and the other driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.