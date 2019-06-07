× Woman airlifted to hospital after Ottawa Co. crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was airlifted to the hospital Friday after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 2:49 p.m. at the intersection of 136th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Port Sheldon Township, near Holland.

Authorities said a minivan going west on Van Buren Street didn’t stop at a stop sign, causing a crash with a southbound vehicle.

The woman driving to the minivan was flown to the hospital, and the other driver was taken to hospital by ambulance.