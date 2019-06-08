50th annual Festival of the Arts underway in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 50th Annual Festival of the Arts is underway in downtown Grand Rapids.

For the last 50 years, the Festival of Arts has put on a show, featuring local artists and performers all from within eight West Michigan counties.

"Theres dancing, there’s music, there’s poetry, there’s all the artwork, different artists," Local Artist Tia Riva, explained.

From the sidewalks to the stage, there’s no shortage of art in downtown GR this weekend.

"This is one of my favorite shows because its so local. It’s a great gathering of all the different communities and non profit charities we have here in town, it's a great gathering of diversity," Riva, added.

The Festival of the Arts seems to have grown every year since 1969, displaying the proud and growing arts culture of West Michigan.

"Everybody is just really trying to do their own thing and artists are really up for collaborating and getting together so i think its very awesome," Local Artist Daniel Walker, said.

Handmade leather goods, realistic illustrations, just about every type of art can be found.

With free entry and an open experience, 50 years later this festival continues its goal to showcase art for all.

"I’m fairly new to Grand Rapids i’ve only been here for a few years and I think this is a great way to connect with the city for other artists and art enthusiasts to really bond connect and find a place we can all get together, its great," Walker, added.

The festival caps off with closing ceremonies at 6:00 p.m. Sunday on Calder Plaza.