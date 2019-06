× Crews respond to fire involving towing trailer in Ottawa Co.

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Crews are still investigating after a tow-behind trailer caught fire overnight.

Dispatchers in Ottawa County tell FOX 17 that it happened on the 100 block of 68th Ave S in Coopersville just after midnight Saturday morning.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and the scene was cleared a short while later.

An exact cause is not known, though the case is under investigation.