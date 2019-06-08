Cutlerville Days draws hundreds; Diemer Races don’t disappoint

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — Cutlerville Days got off to an exciting start Saturday morning, and one event ended in a photo finish – the handcycling portion of the Brian Diemer Family of Races.

Around 1,500 people participate in the annual Cutlerville Days in Gaines and Byron townships, and about that many spectators line up along the homestretch of 68th Street by S. Division Avenue. The various races that kick day-long activities off in the morning are named after Brian Diemer, the South Christian High School/University of Michigan graduate who competed in track & field for the United States in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympics – and medaled.

Race director Rob Hyde tells FOX 17 that 28-year-old Matthew Chaffee of Grand Rapids won the 5K handcycle race Saturday by 3/100ths of a second. He completed the course in 8 minutes, 42 seconds.

In the main event, Bryce Bradley, 25, of Grand Rapids won the men’s Diemer 5K Run, with a course time of 14:16. And Helen Mugo, 33, of Bowling Green, Ohio was the first woman to the finish line, clocking in at 16 minutes, 45 seconds.

Kids races and numerous other festivities are part of Cutlerville Days, which conclude with a fireworks show at dusk Saturday.

Brian Diemer runs in the 5K and – whereas other runners used to have difficulty catching up to him – Father Time has started to, just a tad.

Says Rob Hyde, “Diemer has his annual Doughnut Challenge, where anyone who posts a faster time than him gets a free doughnut.

“So, he (Diemer) showed up with a tractor pulling a wagon full of doughnuts,” chuckled Hyde.