HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was injured at 96th Avenue and Ottogan Street after he disregarded a stop sign and ran into cross-traffic this afternoon.

The 42 year-old man in a Chevy Avalanche hit a Toyota Sienna driven by a 15 year-old young woman from Holland.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. The crash was not severe enough to injure the young woman or her passengers.