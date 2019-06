× Driver ticketed for falling asleep, hitting abandoned car in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A driver is being ticketed after falling asleep and crashing into an abandoned car.

Deputies in Ottawa County say it happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning on eastbound I-96 between the 12 and 13 mile markers.

The driver was ticketed for careless driving.

The crash has been cleared and no one was injured.