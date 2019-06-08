Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse wins first state title since 2016

Posted 11:50 PM, June 8, 2019

HOWELL, Mich -- The Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse team dominated rival Forest Hills Eastern in Saturday's Division 2 state championship game, 20-4. Ranger senior Tate Hallock finished his high school career on a high note with a five goal game while fellow senior Luke Majick was all over the field as well.

"We really have so many weapons," Majick said after the game, "all of us can shoot, we all have great vision, the most important thing is we're unselfish, none of us really care about who gets the goals and assists, we just want to win. After being here for four years and being in the finals, it feels really good to finish the job."

