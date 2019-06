× Get your glam on with Princess Day at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All of your favorite princesses are getting together for a royal affair at John Ball Zoo.

Saturday is Princess Day and guests can visit with a bunch of big names including Cinderella and others.

Kids can get their hair and makeup done plus, you can buy tiaras and other items when you visit.

Princess Day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is included with general admission.