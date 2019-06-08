Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Hillary Clinton’s brother Tony Rodham dies

Posted 3:15 PM, June 8, 2019, by

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to a question during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri. Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 6-8-2019

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton’s youngest brother Tony Rodham died Friday night, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday on Twitter.

“We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today,” she tweeted. “When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter.”

Clinton went on to describe her brother, who was born in 1954, as “kind” and “generous” in the tweet. “We’ll miss him very much,” she said.

The cause of death is not immediately known.

Rodham is survived by wife Megan Madden and his three children: Zachary, Simon and Fiona. He was previously married to former Sen. Barbara Boxer’s daughter, Nicole Boxer.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.