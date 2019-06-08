× Holland home hit by multiple gunshots

HOLLAND, Mich. — A house was struck by multiple gunshots early Saturday and the investigation led to an arrest later on in the morning.

At 1:24 a.m. Saturday, the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of West 14th Street to investigate a report of shots fired in the area. Police located a home that had been hit with multiple gunshots and nobody was found to be injured.

Police believe a group of people were at the home and an assault took place prior to the shots being fired fired at the residence. The people involved are believed to be known to one another and police received little cooperation from those present at the scene.

While investigating this incident, a traffic stop was completed on a vehicle seen leaving the general area. The passenger inside the vehicle fled on foot and was later taken into custody after a successful Holland Department of Public Safety canine track.

The 22-year-old man is being charged with resisting and obstructing.

Holland Police detectives are actively investigating this incident and pursuing any and all leads. Anyone who has information that may help with this investigation is being asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or to e-mail investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

People wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, by texting OCMTIP and a message to 274637 or they may go online and submit a tip using the online form at http://www.mosotips.com.