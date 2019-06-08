Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Mecosta women driven off the road when SUV crosses center line

Posted 8:57 PM, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09PM, June 8, 2019

MECOSTA CO, Mich — Two women ended up in a ditch after swerving to miss a black SUV that had crossed the center line.

To avoid the oncoming vehicle, the 54 year-old driver was forced into a ditch on 9 Mile Road near 60th Avenue. The 28 year-old passenger was transported to a hospital in Big Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not released information on the SUV or its driver at this time and the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mecosta County Sheriff at (231) 592-0150.

