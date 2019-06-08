× One injured in pin-in crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says one person was injured Saturday evening in an apparent pin-in crash in Wyoming.

The location was 36th Street SW at Byron Center Avenue. The time was around 6:43 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved. A pickup truck ended up on the hood of a car. Specific details about how the crash occurred were not available right away from police.

Kent County Dispatchers posted on their traffic page that someone had to be pulled out of one of the vehicles, but authorities did not have information right away about the extent of the injuries or if anyone was taken to a hospital.

Wyoming Public Safety police and fire-rescue crews responded to the scene. The on-scene cleanup and investigation was still underway at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.