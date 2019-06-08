× Parts of Van Buren County in the dark due to power outage

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy estimates power won’t be restored to more than 2,000 of its utility customers until 12:30 a.m. Sunday – most of them in Van Buren County.

The outages were first reported around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Consumers says the outages were caused by tree limbs, apparently falling on power lines.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map showed most of the outages to be in northern and eastern Van Buren County, but some were seen as far east as Kalamazoo County on Saturday night.

The outage extends north as far as the Allegan County line, south almost to Red Arrow Highway, west to M-40, and almost to US-131 on its eastern boundary.

About 1,599 customers were still in the dark as of 11 p.m. Saturday in the main power-outage area, with another 711 in a smaller area closer to US-131.