Police: 1 person critically injured after motorcycles, SUV collide

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich.  —  A serious-injury accident Saturday afternoon in Muskegon County involving three motorcycles and an SUV shut down east- and west-bound Apple Avenue at S. Ravenna Road.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday in Moorland Township.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted at 5:41 p.m. the intersection was closed, as a result.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX-17 the motorcycles were headed westbound at the time of the crash. The direction of the SUV was not available.

Police say one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There was no immediate word whether anyone else was injured, or exactly how the crash happened.

Police remained on the scene investigating the crash Saturday evening.

 

 

