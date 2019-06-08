Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

16-year-old driving 105 mph blames hot wings, need for bathroom

Posted 10:59 AM, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01AM, June 8, 2019

MANITOBA, Canada — A teenager caught speeding in Canada reportedly told police that he urgently needed to use a bathroom, WRGT reported.

The 16-year-old was reportedly driving a Chevrolet Camaro about 105 mph. That’s when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police clocked his speed and pulled him over.

Police said the teen told them he had eaten too many hot wings and needed to use a bathroom right away.

WRGT reported the teen received a $966 fine for speeding and a $203 fine for driving without a supervising driver.

