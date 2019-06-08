Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Sir Winston wins the Belmont Stakes

Posted 6:52 PM, June 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, June 8, 2019

Sir Winston #7 with Joel Rosario up wins the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 08, 2019 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ELMONT, NY —   Sir Winston has won the Belmont Stakes – the final leg of thoroughbred horse racing’s Triple Crown.

There was no Triple Crown contender in the 10-horse field. The initial winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby – Maximum Security – was disqualified for interference, and Country House was named the winner of the Run for the Roses.  The favorites, Tacitus, placed second. Joevia came in third.

Sir Winston gave the Triple Crown another unexpected turn, rallying to capture the Belmont Stakes on Saturday in a 10-1 upset.

The win gave trainer Mark Casse the final two jewels in the showcase for 3-year-old thoroughbreds. He won the Preakness with War of Will, who was expected to battle favored Tacitus in the 1 1/2 mile Belmont.

Instead, Casse’s other’s colt took the lead after a ground-saving ride by Joel Rosario and held off Tacitus by a length. Long shot Joevia finished third and Tax was fourth.

The Triple Crown grind caught up to War of Will, who ran in all three races. He finished ninth in the 10-horse field.

Sir Winston with Joel Rosario celebrates after winning the Belmont Stakes during the 151th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 08, 2019 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Belmont capped an entertaining Triple Crown highlighted by a disqualification in the Kentucky Derby and a horse without a rider in the Preakness. It sparked interest in thoroughbred racing despite no possibility of having the third Triple Crown winner in five years, coming on the heels of Justify last year and American Pharoah in 2015.

