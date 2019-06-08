× Two children killed after truck rear-ends carriage in Branch Co.

MARSHALL, Mich. — Two children are dead after a truck rear-ended an Amish horse drawn carriage.

Michigan State Police say it happened on Kelly Rd, south of Lester Rd, in Algansee Township in Branch County.

All seven occupants were ejected from the carriage, including five children and two adults. Two of those children, ages six and two, died at the scene.

A four year old sustained life-threatening injuries, while a three year old also suffered major injuries. One of the adults, a woman, also suffered serious injuries.

All of the victims were taken to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN and Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The driver of the pickup has been arrested, though MSP is not releasing that person’s name at this time.

The case is still under investigation.