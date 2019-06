NEW HOLLAND, PA — Tyson Foods announced they are voluntarily recalling thousands of pounds of chicken fritters after consumers reportedly found plastic in the food.

The product is only available commercially, not through retail stores, and has the codes 0599NHL02 and P-1325 from February 28, 2019. Tyson says no other products have been affected.

The poultry giant stated the recall is out of caution and the reports were limited to information from 2 people.