Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Video shows man on front of New York bus get yanked down, tackled by multiple people

Posted 8:54 AM, June 8, 2019, by

MANHATTAN — Video shows a man clinging to the top of an MTA bus near Union Square and stabbing at the bus with something being yanked down and restrained by New Yorkers.

Despite the crowd yelling that the man had a knife, police said he did not have a knife but was striking the bus with a blunt object.

A witness who shared video with WPIX said the man blocked the M15 bus, so the driver told the man to move.

"He started slicing up the bus then acting crazy," the witness tweeted.

"That looks insane!," NYCT Subway replied.

Police said the man was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.