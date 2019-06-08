Walker Mayor Carey says racist graffiti “not representative of this city”

WALKER, Mich. — City officials cleaned up racist graffiti tonight after a Facebook post gained a lot pf attention this afternoon.

Our source said a disturbing post on Facebook compelled her to reach out.

“As someone who grew up in that community this is highly disturbing. ” She told FOX 17. Wishing to remain anonymous, she and the original poster were both taken aback by the presence of derogatory words painted on the slides at Walker Community Park.

“This is something we take very seriously.” Mayor Gary Carey told us during the clean up. He let us know this is the first time he’s had to deal with this kind of graffiti. “This is not representative of this city.”

Walker police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call Walker PD at (616) 453-5441 or contact Silent Observer.