Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Walker Mayor Carey says racist graffiti “not representative of this city”

Posted 10:52 PM, June 8, 2019, by

WALKER, Mich. — City officials cleaned up racist graffiti tonight after a Facebook post gained a lot pf attention this afternoon.

Our source said a disturbing post on Facebook compelled her to reach out.

“As someone who grew up in that community this is highly disturbing. ” She told FOX 17.  Wishing to remain anonymous, she and the original poster were both taken aback by the presence of derogatory words painted on the slides at Walker Community Park.

“This is something we take very seriously.” Mayor Gary Carey told us during the clean up. He let us know this is the first time he’s had to deal with this kind of graffiti. “This is not representative of this city.”

Walker police are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call Walker PD at (616) 453-5441 or contact Silent Observer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.