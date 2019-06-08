× Warmth continues Saturday, rain returns Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — Improved weather has been the story over the past few afternoons with a good deal of sunshine and temperatures more like it for this time of year. We have logged highs of 79, 79, and 82 in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday respectively. Today we watch numbers head back for the lower 80s one more time before a cooler pattern sets in for the coming week.

Unlimited sunshine at the start today is now being impeded just a bit as high-level clouds slowly shift from south to north across the viewing area. These clouds are the first signs of a wet weather system expected to arrive overnight tonight and linger through the first half of Monday. If you are headed out to Festival of the Arts in Grand Rapids this afternoon or evening the weather will be in good shape, just partly cloudy, a bit breezy at times, and temps ranging from the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. It looks like a good day to be out on the water as well.

An upper-level low pressure system which has been spiraling over the Tennessee Valley / Deep South region over the past couple of days is slowly working its way northward and will be resulting in a wet back half of the weekend for us here across West Michigan. It will not be raining at all times on Sunday, but showers will be around keeping things damp for us. A few different waves of moisture will likely keep us wet through the first half of Monday with the best chance for a period of heavier showers later Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

A consensus of information suggests that 0.50″ – 1.00″ will be possible with a few locations possibly getting even more than that. Upper-level low pressure systems are often fickle and the tracking of their associated rain bands can be difficult for models to pinpoint. Therefore, additional adjustments to these rain amounts may be needed. Bottom line, anticipate a wet stretch from Sunday morning through Monday morning.