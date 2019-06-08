Worlds Largest Dessert Party

Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

June 8, 2019

LUDINGTON, Mich — Some businesses in West Michigan are trying to break the world record for the largest dessert party.

It’s part of the ‘2019 Love Ludington weekend’ in the city’s downtown area. The party will be hosted today at Rotary Park.
Registration starts at 3 p.m. and the first 2,000 people registered at the event will be allowed inside. Desserts will be served at 4 p.m. and this event is free to the public.

This event if family-friendly and all ages are welcome!

