3 hurt when SUV runs Muskegon County stop sign, hits motorcycles

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Three motorcycle riders were injured when an SUV ran a stop sign and struck their motorcycles Saturday afternoon.

At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a serious traffic crash on East Apple Avenue at South Ravenna Road. The crash involved three motorcyclists from the Lansing area and an SUV from the Grand Rapids area.

Witnesses to the crash reported that the SUV was southbound on South Ravenna Road, went through the stop sign and collided with the motorcycles. At least one of the motorcyclists was struck by the SUV.

The three motorcyclists were transported to Hackley Hospital with serious injuries — one motorcyclist with a possible head injury, another with a compound fracture to the leg and the third with possible broken ribs.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is continuing the investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Moorland Township Fire Department, Ravenna Fire Department, ProMED and the Muskegon County Road Commission.