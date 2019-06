× Alcohol and speed factors in deadly motorcycle crash

ECKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 54-year-old man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of 23 ½ Mile Rd at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The motorcyclist from Homer was injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash though the case is still under investigation.