At least six shots fired near Eastown Hookah Lounge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’re working to learn more after a shots were fired near the Eastown Hookah Lounge.

Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 that they responded to calls for a disorderly crowd on the 1500 block of Wealthy St SE sometime before 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

While trying to control people in the street, they heard six to seven gun shots nearby, and later found six casings at the scene.

Officers say they stopped a car at gunpoint that they saw driving around the block, but determined that the driver was not involved.

Two scenes scenes are currently active, including one outside the Eastown Hookah Lounge by the Grateful Dog and Eastown Cafe, and another near Wealthy St SE and Ethel Ave SE.

GRPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.