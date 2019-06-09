Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Father, son spearhead Detroit River ‘Trash Fishing’ effort

DETROIT (AP) — A father and son are at the center of a volunteer effort to reel in trash from the Detroit River.

The Detroit Free Press reports Tom Nardone about a year ago founded Trash Fishing , a group that scours the shorelines and depths of the Detroit River for garbage. Nardone notes that unlike traditional fishing, when you might haul in a few fish an hour, going trash fishing ensures “you catch 300 things in an hour.”

Nardone earlier drew attention for the Detroit Mower Gang , which brought together volunteers helping to maintain Detroit parks and playgrounds by cutting grass.

The Trash Fishing group meets for informal competitions modeled off bass-fishing tournaments. Most of the haul by Nardone and his 12-year-old son, Mark, ends up in the landfill or a recycling facility.

