I-96 closure leads an active week of new road construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The closure of eastbound I-96 at Leonard Street may be top of mind for most drivers, but drivers on surface streets in Grand Rapids and Grandville and on M-66 in Ionia County should keep their heads up for construction surprises.

The big new glitch is the closure of eastbound I-96 at Leonard Street. Watch the video to find out the reason for the closure.

Closure could take place as early as midnight Sunday night and run through October 25.

There are two detour options:

From I-96 eastbound, go south on US-131, then east on I-196.

The ramp from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196 has been closed for weeks, but it is now open in time to be used in the detour.

From eastbound I-96, exit at Leonard Street, go east to the East Beltline, south to enter I-96.

Eastbound I-196 will have two lanes from Fuller Avenue to the East Beltline But be warned that the right lane will be exit-only at the Beltline, as it is now.

Westbound I-96 will still have two lanes through the construction zone.

Westbound I-96 from I-196 will, on June 17, shift over to use a lane on the eastbound side of I-196, then shift back to the westbound pavement after Maryland Avenue.

Here’s a rundown of other new developments on the road:

Ann Street over the Grand River

Lane closures during bridge maintenance through mid-July

44th Street at Patterson Avenue

Lane closures in the intersection, with some realignment and concrete work through Aug. 30

One lane will remain open in all directions, and turns will be allowed.

Byron Center Avenue

Lane closures between 84th Street and 92nd Avenue for resurfacing through Aug. 23.

M-66 in Ionia County

M-66 closed between M-50 to south of I-96.

Up till now, the northbound side of M-66 has been closed.

Northbound and southbound closed until July 21.

Detour: Use Jordan Lake road between M-50 and Portland Road

100th Street east of East Paris Avenue

Closed for culvert replacement until July 5. Detour posted.

100th Street bridge over the Thornapple River

Temporary traffic signal will control traffic on the bridge as it’s repaired, through Aug. 23

Laraway Lake Drive