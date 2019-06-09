I-96 closure leads an active week of new road construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The closure of eastbound I-96 at Leonard Street may be top of mind for most drivers, but drivers on surface streets in Grand Rapids and Grandville and on M-66 in Ionia County should keep their heads up for construction surprises.
The big new glitch is the closure of eastbound I-96 at Leonard Street. Watch the video to find out the reason for the closure.
- Closure could take place as early as midnight Sunday night and run through October 25.
- There are two detour options:
- From I-96 eastbound, go south on US-131, then east on I-196.
- The ramp from southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196 has been closed for weeks, but it is now open in time to be used in the detour.
- From eastbound I-96, exit at Leonard Street, go east to the East Beltline, south to enter I-96.
- Eastbound I-196 will have two lanes from Fuller Avenue to the East Beltline But be warned that the right lane will be exit-only at the Beltline, as it is now.
- Westbound I-96 will still have two lanes through the construction zone.
- Westbound I-96 from I-196 will, on June 17, shift over to use a lane on the eastbound side of I-196, then shift back to the westbound pavement after Maryland Avenue.
Here’s a rundown of other new developments on the road:
Ann Street over the Grand River
- Lane closures during bridge maintenance through mid-July
44th Street at Patterson Avenue
- Lane closures in the intersection, with some realignment and concrete work through Aug. 30
- One lane will remain open in all directions, and turns will be allowed.
Byron Center Avenue
- Lane closures between 84th Street and 92nd Avenue for resurfacing through Aug. 23.
M-66 in Ionia County
- M-66 closed between M-50 to south of I-96.
- Up till now, the northbound side of M-66 has been closed.
- Northbound and southbound closed until July 21.
- Detour: Use Jordan Lake road between M-50 and Portland Road
100th Street east of East Paris Avenue
- Closed for culvert replacement until July 5. Detour posted.
100th Street bridge over the Thornapple River
- Temporary traffic signal will control traffic on the bridge as it’s repaired, through Aug. 23
Laraway Lake Drive
- Closed for culvert replacement between Cascade Road and Thornapple River Drive until June 13.