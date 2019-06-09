× Lakeshore flooding and beach erosion possible Monday

WEST MICHIGAN — It doesn’t happen very often, but if you live at the immediate lakeshore, you should know that strong northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph along with very high Lake Michigan water levels may create some flooding. We may also see further beach erosion because of those high water levels and strong winds.

In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY for the reasons stated above. Keep in mind, while it appears as if the entire county is under this advisory, it really is only for the extreme western portions of Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, and Berrien Counties at the immediate lakeshore. See graphic below.

It’s important to mention to stay off piers and jetties. Some of these structures are already almost under water with Lake Michigan levels being so high, so a 20 to 30 mph wind will likely push waves/water over the top. It may make for some interesting photos, but make sure to take them safely from shore. Below, you’ll find the Lake Michigan marine/beach forecast for Monday.

There is a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK for swimmers on Monday with waves running about four to six feet. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are also in effect for boaters. Winds will diminish by evening and wave heights will gradually drop. Note the Lake Michigan water temperatures in each city at the immediate lakeshore. Mainly cold…still in the 50s!

Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.