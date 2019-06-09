Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man injured after falling out of truck

Posted 8:36 AM, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38AM, June 9, 2019

NEWBERG TWP, Mich — A man is hospitalized after falling from the bed of truck.

The Cass CO. Sheriff says it happened today on Hoffman ST. near Kirk Lake RD in Newberg Twp. They say 21-year-old, Santanna Mosher, was in her truck heading southbound on Hoffman St. when 28-year-old, Bryan Parson, who was a passenger in truck’s bed, fell out.

Parson was treated at the scene and then taken to Bronson Hospital and is expected to survive.

The Sheriff says speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

