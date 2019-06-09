More rain, with some of it heavy, ahead for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A great day of weather on Saturday, not so great for today. Expect periods of rain to go through this afternoon and into the overnight tonight. Rain amounts of 0.50"-1.25" will be common but localized amounts could exceed 2" in some cases. A rumble of thunder or a strike of lightning will be possible later this afternoon into this evening and overnight but severe weather will not be occurring. Temperatures will not get much higher than about 70 degrees this afternoon underneath cloudy skies. Expect rain to completely exit by mid-late morning on Monday.

As this weather system begins to exit our region, winds will begin to pick up through the morning hours tomorrow. A Lakeshore Flood Watch goes into effect for lakeshore communities of Berrien, Van Buren, Allegan, and Ottawa Counties at 5 A.M. Monday and lasts until 8 P.M. Monday. 3 to 6 foot waves may lead to lakeshore flooding and beach erosion. Northwest winds are to be brisk at 15-25 mph with some gusts around 35 mph or so.

A much cooler day is in the forecast for Monday with highs only reaching the upper 60s despite abundant sunshine returning through the afternoon. Tuesday looks to bring very nice weather conditions back to West Michigan as sunshine is to dominate helping to push daytime highs back into the middle 70s.

Most of Wednesday should shake out rain-free as well, but our next rain-maker will be knocking on the door by late day into the evening. Highs on Wednesday reach the lower half of the 70s underneath partly sunny skies. Wednesday evening brings an increasing risk for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms as we go along.

This disturbance looks to be rather slow-moving and will just kind of spiral over the Great Lakes keeping showers going into Thursday. The added clouds and a cool atmosphere overhead in association with this low pressure system will mean very cool mid-June highs in the lower 60s on Thursday. Models begin to diverge as to how things will play out for Friday into Saturday with some models showing many dry hours while other models continue the risk for a shower in an overall unsettled upper-air pattern. Temperatures, however, do look to bounce back into the lower to middle 70s by next weekend.