Search conducted for Mary Lands after two tips received about remains

June 9, 2019 search for Mary Lands

TEKONSHA, Mich– A search was conducted in Calhoun County Sunday, in an effort to find the remains of Mary Lands.

The Venus Foundation‘s Missing Persons Division was assisted by K9 Human Remains Detection for a ground search in Tekonska, after organizers say two different tips were received about Lands’ remains being placed there.

Mary Lands was last seen leaving her apartment in Marshall in March of 2004. She had been 39-years-old and engaged to a man named Chris Pratt at the time. The two reportedly got into an argument before she disappeared. He was the only one ever considered to be a ‘person of interest’ in this case.

Pratt did serve time for separate domestic violence charges and was released from prison in 2014.

Although Lands’ body has never been found, she was declared dead in 2011 . A celebration of life ceremony was held for her in 2012.

Organizers tell FOX 17 no remains were found during Sunday’s search and that they hope one day to bring closure to the case.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Mary Lands should call Marshall Police at 269-781-2596 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

