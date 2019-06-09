× Woman sent to hospital after swerving to miss deer & hitting tree

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman has been hospitalized after the vehicle she was driving struck a tree Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 4:45 a.m. Sunday his office investigated a personal injury crash that occurred on Savage Road near Born Street in Newburg Township. The investigation showed that Misty Barnes, 51, of Three Rivers was driving northbound on Savage when a deer ran out in front of her vehicle. She swerved to avoid the deer, lost control and her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Barnes was transported to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where no condition report was available later Sunday.

It is believed that seat belts were used and that alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Assisting at the scene were the SEPSA ambulance service, Newburg ambulance service and Newburg Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.