22 caught in Michigan sting targeting child sex solicitation

Posted 10:36 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, June 10, 2019

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities in Michigan say they’ve arrested 22 people as part of a child sex sting operation targeting people who were allegedly soliciting sex with children.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell announced the arrests Sunday and says they were believed to be targeting children for sexual purposes in Genesee County. He says some live in the county and others are from Saginaw, Shiawassee, Oakland, Wayne, Lapeer and Tuscola counties.

Pickell wrote in a Facebook post about the arrests that the investigation is “a sobering reminder that we must be more vigilant than ever protecting our children.”

The investigation involved the newly formed Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or GHOST.

Pickell says the team also arrested a person suspected of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old and another accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old.

