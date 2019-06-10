Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Amash resigns from House Freedom Caucus

Posted 10:14 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40PM, June 10, 2019

WASHINGTON DC – Developing now: Justin Amash has resigned from the House Freedom Caucus.

Amash helped found the Caucus, but was officially condemned in May 2019 by it’s leading members after calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

According to the Pew Research Center, the House Freedom Caucus is a group of (on average) hyper-conservative members of the Republican party within the US House of Representatives, chaired by Rep. Mark Meadows.

1 Comment

  • Rj

    Another fraud who ran as a tea party conservative and the second they are elected they “flake” as in Jeff flake, these people are no different then the Demorat and many in the “republican” party. We are all being used by people inside this country and outside this country who want to destroy everything, Goodbye Justin your Chinese lobbyist job is waiting for you.

    Reply
