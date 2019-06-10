Amash resigns from House Freedom Caucus

WASHINGTON DC – Developing now: Justin Amash has resigned from the House Freedom Caucus.

Amash helped found the Caucus, but was officially condemned in May 2019 by it’s leading members after calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

According to the Pew Research Center, the House Freedom Caucus is a group of (on average) hyper-conservative members of the Republican party within the US House of Representatives, chaired by Rep. Mark Meadows.