Bee Joyful opens Michigan’s first 100% plastic-free micro-shop

Posted 11:41 AM, June 10, 2019, by

Eco-friendly is an understatement for a new micro shop in Kalamazoo. In fact, Bee Joyful is one of the only few like it in the United States, promising their products all the way down to the packaging is plastic-free and friendly to the environment.

Bee Joyful replaces single-use plastic like cling wrap and plastic baggies with reusable products like cloth food wraps, dining sets, stainless steel and paper straws, and more.

All their products are recyclable, made with sustainably sourced beeswax, sustainably sourced pine resin and jojoba oil infused onto 100% cotton. 

Owner Jessica Vander Vere stopped by the show to talk about how her products are made, how they work, and her inspiration behind her business.

Learn more about her business and products at beejoyfulshop.com.

