Enjoy a full week of food, music, & fun at Spring Lake Heritage Festival

Festival season is in full swing, and that means this week is going to be a fun time in Spring Lake at the the Heritage Festival now underway!

From BBQ wings to a foam party, there are lots of unique and traditional events for the whole family.

SLHF Senior Day Bingo

June 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SLHF Dog Walk

June 11, 6 p.m.

SLHF Family Fun Night

June 12, 6 p.m.

Farmers Market

Harvest Bible Chaple

June 13, 9 a.m.

Wings on the Water

June 13, 4 p.m.

SLHF Car Show

225 East Exchange Street

June 14, 5 p.m.

Wet-N-Wild Foam Party

June 14, 5 p.m.

SLHF Cornhole Tournament

June 14, 6 p.m.

5K & Kid's Fun Run

June 15, 8 a.m.

Civil War Cemetery Walk & Presentation

June 15, 2:30 p.m.

SLHF Party At The Point

June 15, 5 p.m.

SLHF Fireworks Finale

June 15, 10:15 p.m.

High Lonesome

June 20, 7 p.m.

Most events will take place at Mill Point Park unless otherwise stated.

The Spring Lake Heritage Festival will take place from June 10-15.

For a complete event details, visit slheritagefestival.com.