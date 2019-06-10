Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Enjoy a full week of food, music, & fun at Spring Lake Heritage Festival

Posted 11:52 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, June 10, 2019

Festival season is in full swing, and that means this week is going to be a fun time in Spring Lake at the the Heritage Festival now underway!

From BBQ wings to a foam party, there are lots of unique and traditional events for the whole family.

SLHF Senior Day Bingo
June 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SLHF Dog Walk
June 11, 6 p.m.

SLHF Family Fun Night
June 12, 6 p.m.

Farmers Market
Harvest Bible Chaple
June 13, 9 a.m.

Wings on the Water
June 13, 4 p.m.

SLHF Car Show
225 East Exchange Street
June 14, 5 p.m.

Wet-N-Wild Foam Party
June 14, 5 p.m.

SLHF Cornhole Tournament
June 14, 6 p.m.

5K & Kid's Fun Run
June 15, 8 a.m.

Civil War Cemetery Walk & Presentation
June 15, 2:30 p.m.

SLHF Party At The Point
June 15, 5 p.m.

SLHF Fireworks Finale
June 15, 10:15 p.m.

High Lonesome
June 20,  7 p.m.

Most events will take place at Mill Point Park unless otherwise stated.

The Spring Lake Heritage Festival will take place from June 10-15.

For a complete event details, visit slheritagefestival.com.

