Enjoy a full week of food, music, & fun at Spring Lake Heritage Festival

Festival season is in full swing, and that means this week is going to be a fun time in Spring Lake at the the Heritage Festival now underway!
From BBQ wings to a foam party, there are lots of unique and traditional events for the whole family.
SLHF Senior Day Bingo
June 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SLHF Dog Walk
June 11, 6 p.m.
SLHF Family Fun Night
June 12, 6 p.m.
Farmers Market
Harvest Bible Chaple
June 13, 9 a.m.
Wings on the Water
June 13, 4 p.m.
SLHF Car Show
225 East Exchange Street
June 14, 5 p.m.
Wet-N-Wild Foam Party
June 14, 5 p.m.
SLHF Cornhole Tournament
June 14, 6 p.m.
5K & Kid's Fun Run
June 15, 8 a.m.
Civil War Cemetery Walk & Presentation
June 15, 2:30 p.m.
SLHF Party At The Point
June 15, 5 p.m.
SLHF Fireworks Finale
June 15, 10:15 p.m.
High Lonesome
June 20, 7 p.m.
Most events will take place at Mill Point Park unless otherwise stated.
The Spring Lake Heritage Festival will take place from June 10-15.
For a complete event details, visit slheritagefestival.com.