High water likely to blame for damage at Holland park

Posted 8:52 AM, June 10, 2019

Lake Macatawa

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — Officials say high Great Lakes water levels likely are to blame for damage to a seawall at a western Michigan park.

The Holland Sentinel reports the damage at Kollen Park in Holland is on the east end of the boardwalk and west end at the boat launch where a section of sidewalk collapsed.

The park is located along Lake Macatawa, which is connected to Lake Michigan by a channel. The newspaper says the damage likely happened during a late May storm.

Brian White, the city’s transportation services director, says officials are putting together different options to make repairs and are hoping they will be completed by July 4.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said flooding and coastal erosion threats will continue along Great Lakes coasts, especially during storms.

