International airport closed for repairs

Posted 5:26 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, June 10, 2019

KALAMAZOO COUNTY — The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport is closed starting today through June 26th to repair a runway.

Airport officials say runway 17/35, the air carrier runway, is nearing the “end of life” for the pavement. Funds for the $5 Million project come from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Plan, the State of Michigan, as well as the airport itself. The runway was last repaved in 1998.

The airport will be closed during most of the project. Travelers should work with their airlines or travel partners when making plans to fly in or out of the airport.

