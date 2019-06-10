Job fair Thursday for Veterans in Muskegon Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- We are just a few days away from an annual job fair for Veterans here in West Michigan.

Nearly 60 employers will be offering on-site interviews this Thursday at the event, at L.C. Walker Arena downtown Muskegon.

Former state representative Holly Hughes started the job fair years ago, to help connect local employers with area Veterans in need of work.

"This is a great opportunity to not only find a job if you don't have one, but if you already have a job, it's a chance to upgrade and make more money," Hughes said, a co-chair of the job fair.

Attendees are encouraged to come with extra copies of your resume and dress to impress. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday in Muskegon.

Employers we spoke to say veterans are great in the workplace with their leadership quality from time serving our nation. Hughes hopes this year even more veterans will find a new career.