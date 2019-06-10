Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Job fair Thursday for Veterans in Muskegon Co.

Posted 6:54 AM, June 10, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- We are just a few days away from an annual job fair for Veterans here in West Michigan.

Nearly 60 employers will be offering on-site interviews this Thursday at the event, at L.C. Walker Arena downtown Muskegon.

Former state representative Holly Hughes started the job fair years ago, to help connect local employers with area Veterans in need of work.

"This is a great opportunity to not only find a job if you don't have one, but if you already have a job, it's a chance to upgrade and make more money," Hughes said, a co-chair of the job fair.

Attendees are encouraged to come with extra copies of your resume and dress to impress. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday in Muskegon.

Employers we spoke to say veterans are great in the workplace with their leadership quality from time serving our nation. Hughes hopes this year even more veterans will find a new career.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.