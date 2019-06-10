Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport main runway closed for repairs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport is closed to airline and commercial traffic through June 26 to repair a runway.

Airport officials say runway 17/35, the air carrier runway, and the longer of its two runways, is nearing the “end of life” for the pavement.

Funds for the $5 million project come from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Plan, the State of Michigan, and the airport itself.

The runway was last repaved in 1998.

Travelers should work with their airlines or travel partners when making plans to fly in or out of the airport.