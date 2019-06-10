Kentwood police investigating suspicious death in weekend fire

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police say the death of a man found Saturday afternoon appears to be suspicious.

Kentwood firefighters were called to a home in the 4800 block of Poinsettia Avenue SE at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. After they put out the fire, they found an unconscious man in one of the home’s bedrooms. The man, Rolando Peirre, Jr., 53, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kentwood police and fire departments are investigating the case. Anyone with information should call Kentwood Police at 616-656-6600 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.