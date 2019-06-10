Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kentwood police investigating suspicious death in weekend fire

Posted 4:45 PM, June 10, 2019, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. – Police say the death of a man found Saturday afternoon appears to be suspicious.

Kentwood firefighters were called to a home in the 4800 block of Poinsettia Avenue SE at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. After they put out the fire, they found an unconscious man in one of the home’s bedrooms. The man, Rolando Peirre, Jr., 53, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kentwood police and fire departments are investigating the case. Anyone with information should call Kentwood Police at 616-656-6600 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.